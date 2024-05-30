604 Now

5th Door Danz Academy Presents “Maa-Thee-Yosi”

Danz Academy

If you are looking for some Bollywood, Kollywood, Kolly Hip-Hop Fusion Style dance forms, please come and watch our dance concert “Man-Thee-Yosi”  LIVE on 15th June, Saturday @4PM

  • 40+ performers
  • 2.5 Hrs non-stop performance
  • 650+ seat capacity theatre

Do You Wanna Dance? Come and enjoy our 15 minute “On-The-Fly” choreography at the end of the show!!! Here’s your chance to get up on stage and shake a leg!!!

Event Details:

When: Saturday, June 15th at 4 pm

Where: North Delta Secondary School Theatre, 11447 82nd Ave, Delta

Cost: $15 Regular, FREE for Kids 4 years and below

