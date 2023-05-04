Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a multi-talented artist who has won both EMMY® and GRAMMY® awards, has announced a global tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Presented by Sire Spirits and produced by Live Nation, The Final Lap Tour will make stops across North America and Europe, featuring performances of numerous chart-topping hits as well as some tracks that have not been performed in years.

Busta Rhymes, a longtime friend of the rap icon, will support all tour dates, with Jeremih joining for all North American shows and other special guests to be announced later. The tour will begin on July 21st in Salt Lake City, UT, and end on September 28th in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with additional dates to be announced in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe.

50 Cent Vancouver Concert

The Final Lap Tour will take place in Vancouver on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Rogers Arena.

Additional Canadian Dates:

Mon Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Sep 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Wed Sep 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

50 Cent Concert Tickets

For tickets, 50 Cent took to Instagram to ask his fans to register as a verified van at 50CENT.COM. Verified Fan will be used for The Final Lap Tour to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans. Fans in North America can register now through Sunday, May 7th at 11:59 PM ET. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, May 10th. Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, May 12th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

Throughout the tour, fans can enjoy Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Sire Spirits brands, Branson Cognac, and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, which will be available at select Live Nation venues for other events as well. This partnership reflects Live Nation’s commitment to diversity and supporting fully Black-owned brands, such as Sire Spirits.

50 Cent is widely recognized as one of the most talented and prolific music artists of his time, having sold over 30 million albums worldwide and receiving numerous accolades. He is also a successful entrepreneur, actor, director, and executive producer. From creating one of the most influential deals in hip-hop with the sale of Vitaminwater to achieving unparalleled success with his Starz series, “Power Book II: Ghost,” 50 Cent continues to break records and leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.