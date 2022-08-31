2022 North Vancouver Terry Fox Family Run

The North Vancouver Terry Fox Run will take place at Inter River Park Sunday, September 18th with registration at 9:00 a.m. and the Run start at 10:00 a.m.

It’s a family-friendly course suitable for running and walking with 2.5 KM and 5 KM options. After a two-year COVID hiatus, it will be wonderful to come together again as a community to celebrate what we can do together in supporting ground-breaking, life-saving cancer research.

You can register online for the North Vancouver Terry Fox Run – to run, donate or fundraise at terryfox.org. You can also register at Inter River Park beginning at 9:00 a.m. on September 16th.

The longevity of the Run and the cancer research legacy inspired by Terry’s run is a remarkable reflection of Canada’s respect for a man who gave us an indelible example of what it means to persevere. With over 10,000 fundraising events taking place nationwide, it is clear that Canadians have every intention to see Terry’s dream through to fulfillment.