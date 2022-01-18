Doctor Wants BC To Copy Quebec and Enforce Vaccine Passports at Liquor Stores

Quebec has officially begun enforcing vaccine passports at government-run liquor and cannabis stores. The move has left a B.C. doctor suggesting that we follow suit.

Dr. Brian Conway with the Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre thinks B.C. should be applying the same policy to further remind the unvaccinated there are consequences.

RELATED: Recent Survey Suggests That Many In BC Think Unvaccinated People Should Be Fined

Quebec reports their tough punishments have increased first dose vaccinations. Apparently 6,000 people signed up for their first doses after the announcement of the new requirements was first made.

Similarly, when vaccine passports were announced across Canada, there was a spike in registrations and appointments to get the jab.

In the same study, by SFU, it was found that daily vaccination registrations doubled after B.C. made proof of vaccination mandatory for businesses back in August 2021.

Based on this information, Dr. Conway suggests that vaccine passports work and B.C. should consider the Quebec approach.

While B.C. does require employees at government liquor and cannabis stores to be vaccinated, they have indicated they don’t plan to follow Quebec’s foot steps just yet.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.