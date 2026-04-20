DJ Pauly D Is Bringing a High-Energy Club Set to Vancouver This June

Vancouver’s nightlife lineup continues to build momentum this summer, as DJ Pauly D is set to take over The Key Vancouver for a late-night set this June. The internationally touring DJ will perform on Friday, June 19, bringing his signature open-format style to one of the city’s newest large-scale venues.

A crowd-driven DJ built for big rooms

While many touring acts lean into a single genre, Pauly D has carved out a lane as a high-impact, open-format DJ. His sets typically blend hip-hop, dance, and throwback tracks, creating an atmosphere designed to keep energy levels high from start to finish.

Because of that, his shows tend to draw a wide mix of audiences, from casual partygoers to dedicated nightlife crowds looking for a packed dance floor.

The Key continues to attract major bookings

The show will take place at The Key Vancouver, a venue that has quickly positioned itself as a go-to destination for touring acts and large-format nightlife experiences.

Located in the Plaza of Nations district, the space is designed for high-production shows, with a massive LED setup and a sound system built to match the scale of international talent.

As a result, events like this continue to signal a shift in Vancouver’s nightlife scene, with more globally recognized DJs making stops in the city.

What to expect from the night

With doors opening at 10 pm and the party running into the early morning, attendees can expect a full late-night experience built around high-energy music and immersive production.

The combination of Pauly D’s crowd-focused style and The Key’s production setup is expected to deliver a club environment that feels closer to a major event than a typical night out.

How to get tickets

Tickets for DJ Pauly D’s Vancouver show are available now.

Get tickets here: https://www.showpass.com/dj-pauly-d-3/

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