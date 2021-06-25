You Can Spend The Night In This Magical Bus Turned Camper In BC

If you’ve likely never (intentionally) slept inside a bus before, it’s never too late to start.

With travel restrictions going on, many have been turning to alternative forms of adventure, and BC staycations offers many unique experiences.

This dreamy 40-foot bus is unlike any other you’ve seen before. It’s been completely converted into a glamping oasis with modern yet rustic furnishings.

Find this gem nestled on a private property along the scenic Sooke Basin, offering waterfront views for days.

The converted bus can sleep up to two guests with two bedrooms and one bathroom. It comes equipped with cozy bedding, black out blinds, WiFi and a Smart TV with all the streaming services right at your fingertips.

Guests can make good use of the outdoor space, as it has a patio with a BBQ, a covered lounge, large open yard and immediate beach access. There’s also a paddle board and two kayaks available to take out for an adventure.

Keep in mind, guests must like dogs as the owner’s pup Argo lives on the property and loves greeting all visitors.

Converted Bus Airbnb in Sooke

Location: Along the Sooke Basin on Vancouver Island, exact location TBA when booking is confirmed

Cost: Approximately $165 per night

Booking: on Airbnb

