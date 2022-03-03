Vancouver Is Home to Canada’s Most Expensive Condo and It’s Listed for $49M

Penthouse views are hard to put a price tag on, especially if the property sits on an oceanfront in Vancouver. Imagine a gorgeous backdrop of mountains waking you up each morning and the glow of twinkling city lights wishing you sweet dreams each night.

If you have $49 million sitting in the bank, you can get in on this beautiful Three Harbour Green penthouse that is the definition of luxury.

For the rest of us, let’s just take a look and get back to reality.

The home is 13,000 square feet, and is the largest condo in Western Canada. It’s also the most expensive condo in the country, listed by Juliana Jiao.

Specs:

8,010 square feet living space

4 bedrooms & 5 bathrooms

Largest PH in Coal Harbour

2 rooftop terraces & 1 balcony (4,840sf)

360 degree unobstructed, panoramic views of ocean, mountain, Stanley Park, Lions Gate and English Bay

10-20 ft ceiling

7-car private garage

3 storages

24/7 Concierge

Full luxury amenities





The condo was originally listed for $59 million back in 2016, so it’s dropped by $10 million within the last seven years.

Do you think it will find a buyer soon?

