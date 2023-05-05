BC Island with Emerald Green Waters Listed for Sale at $5.5 Million

If you’ve always dreamt of having your very own piece of paradise, now is your chance. There is currently a private BC island for sale and it’s absolutely beautiful.

The serene Whitestone Island is nestled in the Georgia Strait and offers the perfect escape for $5.5 million.

Whitestone Island is currently one of the largest privately held islands with single ownership in the Sunshine Coast, according to Private Islands Inc.

The six acre property is just 30 minutes from downtown Vancouver. It is accessible by private boat or a sea plane. The island is surrounded by a plethora of wildlife, and features a private dock, plus a beautiful home.

The island contains a newly designed and built home has 270 degree views of the ocean. The open plan was carefully deliberated to maximize the ocean views and yet create a truly liveable space. And every inch of the floor plan allows for logical placement of your furniture while giving you maximum use of your square footage.

It also has municipal power and water, so you have the comfort of modern amenities with the seclusion of an island home.

Take a look inside

If the thought of having an island all to yourself excites you—this could very well be your new home sweet home.

You can check out the full listing here.