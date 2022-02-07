An American wearing a balaclava, a knife on his belt and two eggs in his jacket pocket was one of five people arrested as a result of this weekend’s “Freedom convoy” rally.

The suspect was seen pulling a wagon full of eggs and the police became suspicious.

“The Media is the Virus Freedom Convoy 2022” drew a very large crowd this weekend including people who oppose the convoy.

Counter protesters gathered at many stops along the convoy’s route, with many being arrested.

They were successful at holding the procession off for quite some time, but eventually it made its way to downtown Vancouver.

Supporters of the rally occupied the block outside the Robson offices of CTV News.

At first glance it looked like a Team Canada hockey rally, with the amount of people wearing red Canada hockey jerseys and waving red flags.

There were also three Gadsden Flags, yellow flags with snakes on them with the words “Don’t Tread on Me.”

Many on the political left associate these flags with white supremacy.

604 Now asked one of the people holding a controversial yellow flags about the public’s perception that the protest was racist.

“That is incorrect.” said Andrew Cox. “That notion is based on a racist idea, Canadians don’t have an ethnicity and we are here protesting for the rights of Canadians.”

Joel Arriaze, who’s parents are Mexican and El Salvadorian, attended in support of the convoy. He says he works in the trucking industry. Many of the truckers in B.C. are not white he says.

“You have a mortgage and a lease for your truck and then are told you cannot work because of vaccine status, and you have kids that will go hungry.”

He said people were protesting because of mandates, not racism.

“It’s really shameful you can call this racist.” he adds.

