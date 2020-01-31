This might be the most British Columbian home we’ve covered, as it’s a mountainside chalet in Whistler, surrounded by trees and snow, which is probably what large swaths of the world picture when they think of homes in Canada.

Located on 3350 Panorama Ridge, this cozy chalet in Whistler is not that far off from the chalets you’ve visited, except you can stay there permanently, if you so choose.

Here’s the basic info:

3350 Panorama Ridge

Address: 3350 Panorama Ridge, Whistler, British Columbia, V8E 0B8

Sale Price: $7,495,000

Year Built: 2005

Interior: 4,704 square-feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6

Here’s a look at the place:

Also known as Stonecliff Falls, this chalet is one of the most iconic homes in Whistler, British Columbia, and it’s not too hard to see why, with the incredible perch it sits on. In addition, the home is equipped with the following amenities:

Sauna/steam room

Elevator

Swirlpool/hot tub

Air conditioning

Jetted bathtub

Intercom

Built-in vacuum

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumoured to be interested in a $36 million home in Vancouver, but they’ve also vacationed in Whistler as recently as this past December, so it wouldn’t be too hard to picture them living here, particularly with the privacy. (The Rosemary Estate we covered last week would also be quite suitable for them.)

These type of resort-style homes in British Columbia are surprisingly affordable (relatively speaking). The 340-acre Fawn Bluff Cove is on the market for less than $30 million, which is a great deal compared to some homes in Vancouver that are significantly smaller and more expensive, such as the most expansion in Metro Vancouver.

All photos via Engel & Voelkers Whistler.

