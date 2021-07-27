This New Whistler Experience Combines Art & Dining Inspired By Picasso & Warhol

Art enthusiasts won’t want to miss out on an all-new experience in Whistler.

Two of Whistler’s top establishments have joined forces to offer a carefully curated personal art tour and outdoor dining experience all in one.

Alta and Audain is a fine dining art experience inspired by the likes of Picasso and Warhol.

RELATED: You Can Walk Along Treetops And Then Slide Down BC’s New Skywalk

The Audain Art Museum and Alta Bistro are showcasing the excellence of B.C. through both visual and culinary arts.

Guests can expect an intimate guided tour of the museum followed by an open-air four course dinner beneath the stunning architecture of the 56,000 square foot building.

There will be two menus offered during the summer, one for the first four weeks and another for the following four weeks. Both will include fresh and seasonal dishes catered to the tastes of the west coast.

The cuisine is also inspired by the artists, with a Pablo Picasso lunch platter reimagined and an Andy Warhol Campbell’s soup on the menu.

The unique event will be taking place every Friday night until Sept. 3, 2021. It costs $99 per person (plus tax) and guests can add wine pairings to their meal for an additional $49.

For more must-visit spots and things to do in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.

Alta and Audain

When: Every Friday night until Sept. 3, 2021

Where: 4350 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: $99 per person (plus tax)