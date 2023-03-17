How To Write a Legal Will in BC, According to a Lawyer

Making a will is not a task that most people look forward to, but it is an important one. A will ensures that your loved ones are taken care of and that your assets are distributed according to your wishes after you pass away. In this article, we will discuss why now is the best time to make your will and how you can go about doing it in a way that is clear and legally binding.

Benefits of Making a Will in British Columbia

Making a will offers several advantages, including the ability to:

Providing for Your Loved Ones : A will allows you to create a plan that provides for your loved ones and gives you and them peace of mind. You can specify who will receive your assets and how they will be distributed. As well, you can name guardians for your minor children. Deciding Who Gets Your Home and Property : Dying without a will in B.C. leaves the Wills, Estates and Succession Act to determine the transfer of property. Creating a will allows you to decide who will get your home and property. Designating a Caregiver for Your Pet : A will also enables you to designate a caregiver for your pet, ensuring that your furry friend will be taken care of if something happens to you. Avoiding Tax Ramifications: Creating a will can also help you understand and possibly minimize the tax implications of asset distribution, potentially saving your beneficiaries from unnecessary financial burdens.

The Risks of Delay

Putting off creating a will can be risky business. Death can happen unexpectedly, leaving your family with no idea of how to handle your assets or provide for any dependents you leave behind.

Without a will, the distribution of your assets and care for your dependents may not align with your wishes. Not only that, but dying intestate can also lead to a lengthy and complicated legal process for your family, which is not what you want for them during an already difficult time.

How to Make a Will in BC

Fortunately, creating a will is not as complicated as you may think. Here are the basic steps involved:

Choose Your Executor : An executor is responsible for ensuring that your wishes are carried out after your passing. Choose someone trustworthy who will be able to handle the task. Select Your Beneficiaries and Any Specific Gifts You’d Like to Leave : Determine who you want to leave your assets to, including any specific gifts. Designate a Guardian for Any Dependent Children and Any Pets : If you have dependent children or pets, choose a guardian to care for them in case something happens to you. List Any Funeral and Burial Wishes : Write down any specific funeral or burial wishes you may have. Print Your Will and Get It Properly Signed and Witnessed : Once your will is complete, you’ll need to sign a physical copy, as will two witnesses who are not beneficiaries. A lawyer can help ensure that your wishes are properly documented and your will is properly signed and stored for the future.

Do You Need a Lawyer for a Will in BC?

While you are not required to involve a lawyer when creating a will in British Columbia, it can be especially helpful if you have numerous assets, a business, specific requests, dependent children or are part of a blended family. A lawyer can provide legal guidance and ensure that your plans and will work together so your wishes are met.

Updating Your Will in BC

Wills are not “set it and forget it!” It’s important to review and update your will regularly. Here are some instances when you should consider making changes:

You Have a Child or Grandchild: If you have a child or grandchild, you may need to update your will to include them as beneficiaries. You Get Married, Divorced, or Enter into a Common Law Relationship: Any changes in your marital status may require you to update your will. You Move to a New Address : If you move to a new address, make sure to update your will with your new contact information. Someone Mentioned in Your Will Dies : If someone mentioned in your will passes away, you may need to update your will to reflect that . You Acquire New Valuable Property or Possessions : If you acquire new valuable property or possessions, consider updating your will to include them.

Remember to date and initial all changes or additions and have them witnessed.

Making a will is important to secure your assets and providing for your loved ones after you pass away. By creating a plan, you can decide how your property and possessions will be distributed. In addition, you can give your family peace of mind and ensure your wishes are met.

While it may seem daunting, creating a will can be a straightforward process. Follow the steps outlined above and working with a lawyer to ensure that your plan is in place. Remember, updating your will periodically is also essential to reflect any changes in your life circumstances. Don’t wait until it’s too late, take the necessary steps to make your will today.

