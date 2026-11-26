800 Bute Street (Bute Plaza) and the Robson & Thurlow Parklet

Holiday magic returns to Robson Street on December 5 and 12 with FREE, family-friendly activities in downtown Vancouver!

Check out tons of festive fun, like:

🎶 Live holiday carollers along Robson Street

✉️ Letters to Santa & Holiday Crafts at the Bute Plaza and the Robson & Thurlow Parklet

🎁 Free gift wrapping at Bute Plaza with a purchase receipt from a Robson Street business between Burrard and Jervis streets. Limit of two gifts per visitor.

🌸 Fleurs De Villes Joyeux from December 4–13 with seven holiday floral installations along Robson Street between Burrard and Jervis.

📸 Treasures of Robson Giveaway — Post a photo of your favourite floral display on Instagram, tagging @fleursdevilles and @robsonstreet for a chance to win! Catch a glimpse of the 7 installations in the Robson BIA. Find contest and prize details at robsonstreet.ca.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: December 5 – December 12, 2026

📍 Location: Robson Street

🎟️ More Info: Holidays on Robson