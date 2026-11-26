Holiday magic returns to Robson Street on December 5 and 12 with FREE, family-friendly activities in downtown Vancouver!
Check out tons of festive fun, like:
- 🎶 Live holiday carollers along Robson Street
- ✉️ Letters to Santa & Holiday Crafts at the Bute Plaza and the Robson & Thurlow Parklet
- 🎁 Free gift wrapping at Bute Plaza with a purchase receipt from a Robson Street business between Burrard and Jervis streets. Limit of two gifts per visitor.
- 🌸 Fleurs De Villes Joyeux from December 4–13 with seven holiday floral installations along Robson Street between Burrard and Jervis.
- 📸 Treasures of Robson Giveaway — Post a photo of your favourite floral display on Instagram, tagging @fleursdevilles and @robsonstreet for a chance to win! Catch a glimpse of the 7 installations in the Robson BIA. Find contest and prize details at robsonstreet.ca.
EVENT DETAILS:
📅 Dates: December 5 – December 12, 2026
📍 Location: Robson Street
🎟️ More Info: Holidays on Robson