FVDED in the Park is returning for another year of good vibes and good music in Surrey’s Holland Park.

FVDED in the Park

Taking place across three days and four major stages, this year’s FVDED in the Park is guaranteed to be bigger than ever.

There will be tons of amazing artists to party to, as well as a 19+ bar if you’re feeling thirsty, and plenty of food to go around at western Canada’s largest urban music festival.

This year’s festival will be headlined by major acts like Cloonee, Disco Lines, Gryffin, Hugel, Kaskade, Major Lazer, Sammy Virji, Slander, and Subtronics. While who’s performing on what stage has yet to be announced (which usually happens closer to the event’s date), the festival will be host to more than 80 artists.

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Last year, FVDED in the Park offered shows across the Pacific Stage, Northwest Tent, Forest Stage, and Propagate Stage. And like always, attendees can expect genres like techno, tech house, bass music, and UK garage, making each day a party.

Ticket Information

Tickets will be available via a presale on Monday, December 7 at 11:00am PCT. The General onsale will happen the following day on Tuesday, December 8 at 11:00am PCT.

If you want to sign up for the presale, you can head to FVDED’s website.

Last year, General Admission tickets started at $149.99 (before tax and fees, Friday GA), while a two-day GA ticket went for $289.99 (before taxes and fees). Prices are dependent on how many days you want to go, whether you want lockers, and if you’re looking for a VIP ticket.

Do note that there is an age requirement of 16+ to attend the event.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: July 9 – 11, 2026

📍 Location: Holland Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FVDED in the Park