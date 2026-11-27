False Creek Ferries’ magical holiday boat ballet is back for another dazzling year!

You are invited to view a beautiful performance from the Holiday Lights Ferry Ballet, happening this December for one day only.

Holiday Lights Ferry Ballet

Free to watch from the seawall, attendees can expect these iconic little blue ferries completely decked out in holiday lights to be putting on a memorable show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felipe (@uncannyshots)

The event will run from 5:00pm t0 7:20pm, with the ferries starting at the Vancouver Maritime Museum at Vanier Park and making their way to The Village at Science World. Along the way, they’ll stop at Sunset Beach, Granville Island Public Market, and David Lam Park. Each performance will last around 15 to 20 minutes.

5:15pm: Vancouver Maritime Museum, Vanier Park

5:40pm: Off Sunset Beach

6:00pm: Granville Island Public Market

6:30pm: David Lam Park, Yaletown

7:00pm: The Village at Science World

On top of that, False Creek Ferries is running a charity event: all ferry fares on December 6 will go to the Vancouver Food Bank, with False Creek Ferries matching fares and spectator donations up to $5,000. This makes the ferry ballet a wonderful opportunity to watch an amazing show while helping the community.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: December 6, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: False Creek Ferries’ Holiday Lights Ferry Ballet