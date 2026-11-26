AI is here. Are you ready for 2027?

Discover how artificial intelligence is reshaping the way we work, lead and do business at ExpoPlaza Latina 2026: Beyond the Future of Workforce.

Go beyond the AI hype with interactive Action Labs and hands-on workshops designed to help you explore practical AI tools, improve productivity, optimize business processes and prepare for an increasingly digital workplace.

Connect with industry experts, entrepreneurs, business leaders and professionals through engaging panel discussions, interactive learning experiences, exhibitions and strategic networking opportunities.

Whether you’re a business owner looking to integrate AI into your operations, a professional eager to develop new skills, or an entrepreneur exploring emerging technologies, ExpoPlaza Latina is your opportunity to learn, connect and grow.

Don’t just prepare for the future of work. Be part of shaping it.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: December 4, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: ExpoPlaza