Tsawwassen Mills Spring Carnival

Tsawwassen Carnival

The annual Spring Carnivals, hosted by West Coast Amusements, are a local favorite for young ones in Metro Vancouver, and for the first time, they will be coming to Tsawwassen Mills in Delta.

The carnival will be taking place for 4 days over the Easter long weekend. As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.

Tsawwassen Mills Carnival 2024

Date / Hours of the Carnival

The carnival will be taking place at Tsawwassen Mills from March 28-31. Hours of operations are as follows:

  • Thurs, Mar 28: 3pm – 10pm
  • Fri, Mar 29: 3pm – 10pm
  • Sat, Mar 30: 12pm – 10pm
  • Sun, Mar 31: 12pm – 6pm

Ticket Pricing

Entrance to the carnival is free. Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 3 to 6 coupons per ride or you can also purchase a daily wristband for $47 and get unlimited rides for the day. Pre-sale wristbands are on available until Mar 27 at 11:59pm for a discounted cost of $37.

Carnival games and food are sold separately.

Single tickets are usually also available, however details are yet to be confirmed.

  • Single Gold Ticket: $1.50
  • Red Book (20) $27.00
  • Blue Book (40) $48.00

What To Expect

 

Location

Tsawwassen Springs

5133 Springs Blvd
Tsawwassen, BC V4M 0A6 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    March 28

  • End Date

    March 31

  • Tickets

    Free entry

