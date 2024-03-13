Tsawwassen Mills Spring Carnival
The annual Spring Carnivals, hosted by West Coast Amusements, are a local favorite for young ones in Metro Vancouver, and for the first time, they will be coming to Tsawwassen Mills in Delta.
The carnival will be taking place for 4 days over the Easter long weekend. As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.
RELATED: This Interactive Map Takes You To 300+ Cherry Blossom Spots in Metro Vancouver
Tsawwassen Mills Carnival 2024
Date / Hours of the Carnival
The carnival will be taking place at Tsawwassen Mills from March 28-31. Hours of operations are as follows:
- Thurs, Mar 28: 3pm – 10pm
- Fri, Mar 29: 3pm – 10pm
- Sat, Mar 30: 12pm – 10pm
- Sun, Mar 31: 12pm – 6pm
Ticket Pricing
Entrance to the carnival is free. Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 3 to 6 coupons per ride or you can also purchase a daily wristband for $47 and get unlimited rides for the day. Pre-sale wristbands are on available until Mar 27 at 11:59pm for a discounted cost of $37.
Carnival games and food are sold separately.
Single tickets are usually also available, however details are yet to be confirmed.
- Single Gold Ticket: $1.50
- Red Book (20) $27.00
- Blue Book (40) $48.00
What To Expect
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Learn more about things happening in and around Metro Vancouver in our Events section.