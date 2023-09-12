The Parlour Magic Show!
The Parlour Magic Show: a hilarious and mystifying showcase of magic and variety!
The Parlour Magic Show returns to the Park Pub! Our summer break is over, so join host Rob Teszka as he presents fantastic magicians and talented variety artists.
Along with impossible feats of magic, shows can feature juggling, mentalism, glass walking, contortion –you never know what you’ll get in this surprising and entertaining show!
The event will be taking place on Wednesday, September 27th, at 7:30pm in the Show Cellar at the Park Pub in the West End.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.