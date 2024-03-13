The Parlour Magic Show: Cocktail Magic!
Tricks, stunts & talents—and a stiff drink!
An evening of magic & cocktails in vintage style at the Metro Hall.
Close-up magic before the show! Limited VIP seating. Get Tickets Here
Join host Rob Teszka as he presents fan-favourite magicians and variety artists in this special edition of Vancouver’s long-running Parlour Magic Show. Impossible feats of magic, juggling, mentalism, circus, sideshow, and more –you never know what you’ll get in this surprising and entertaining show!
VIP Experience – The full 1920’s night out! ONLY 40 AVAILABLE
- preferred front row seating at vintage cocktail tables
- delicious charcuterie platters brought directly to your table
- post-show entry to the Glam Lounge for an -exclusive- close-up magic experience with your host!
Featuring a meet-and-greet photo session with the artists, collectible signed poster, and late-night access to the cocktail menu from the Flapper Lounge. Extra points if you dress up!
We are proud to perform in The Hollywood Ballroom at the historic Metro Hall in New Westminster. This glamourous venue has a special place in entertainment history, and truly luxurious vintage style. Doors open at 6–come early and enjoy a classic cocktail from the Metro Bar, with amazing pre-show close-up magic courtesy of the Fraser Valley Magic Company!
The event will be taking place for 1 night only on Friday, March 29th. Tickets are currently available online for $28 for general admission.