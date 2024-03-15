Starlight Casino Poker Tournament
Get ready to shuffle up and deal at Starlight Casino in New Westminster, where daily poker tournaments are now in full swing!
Don’t miss out on the excitement of the B1G $1k tournament, the largest buy-in event in BC, happening every second Sunday of the month.
Plus, players can boost their winnings with the new $100 hourly high hand bonus, all while aiming for a chance to hit the impressive $500k bad beat jackpot.
Notably, Starlight’s Poker Room stands out as the only casino in BC to feature diverse game options including $2-3 No Limit Texas Hold ‘Em, $4-8 Limit Texas Hold ‘Em, and single blind $5 Pot Limit Omaha.
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to the game, there’s something for everyone at Starlight Casino’s poker tournaments. And here’s an added bonus: the first 10 active players from Monday to Friday will receive free breakfast, so fuel up and get ready to hit the tables!
Don’t miss your chance to ante up and win big!
Visit our Events Calendar for more local happenings near you