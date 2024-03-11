PORT MOODY RIBFEST
Every summer the Rotary Club of Port Moody hosts RIBFEST.
It’s a favourite community event that draws thousands of people across metro Vancouver, who follow their noses and their appetites to Rocky Point Park.
This year’s event will be taking place July 19-21st.
Since it started in 2015, RIBFEST has been the largest annual community event in Port Moody.
The event is about RIBS and BBQ, of course. It’s also just a great weekend in beautiful Rocky Point Park. Extraordinary music, a family zone for the kids, and fresh craft beer from our extraordinary breweries just across the street on Brewer’s Row.
Admission is by donation and funds collected during RIBFEST are used to fund a myriad of projects in and around Port Moody. You can learn more about the event here.