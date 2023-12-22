Makar Sankranti Multicultural Event
Some call it #Pongal, Some call it #Bihu, Some call it #Lohri and, Some might call it #MakarSankranti.
Celebrate all over India, this occasion marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius (dhanu) to Capricorn (makara). Since the sun has made this transition which vaguely coincides with moving from south to north, the festival is dedicated to the solar deity, Surya, and is observed to mark a new beginning. Many native multi-day festivals are organised on this occasion all over India.
Join the Biggest Indian Celebration of the Makar Sankranti festival on 13th January 2024, Saturday in Surrey , Canada.
Early bird tickets available now at https://bit.ly/BEACONmakarsankranti /
Early bird tickets is only 35$ all inclusive and kids at 25$, students and senior discount at $30.
Tickets inclusive of food, entry, access to all performances and entertainment.
Organized by Bharatiya Entertainment Arts Culture Outreach Network (BEACON).