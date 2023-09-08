International South Asian Film Festival
The vibrant and most exciting works of South Asian cinema are set to take center stage at the upcoming International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF), which runs from September 28th to October 1st in Surrey, BC.
With ‘Pathbreakers’ as its theme this year, iSAFF 2023 will showcase 6 feature films, 4 documentaries and over 30 short films, as well as dynamic industry events and innovative new initiatives.
This year’s festival includes lauded features from Cannes and TIFF, films and filmmakers nominated for Emmys and BAFTAs, a former Miss America, and Punjabi-Canadian film and music stars, among many others.
The festival’s well attended Opening Gala is to be held on September 29th at Surrey City Hall.
Tickets and event passes are currently on sale, prices varies. For more information on the schedule and updates , please visit www.iSAFF.ca