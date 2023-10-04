Aterciopelados in Concert
Grammy Award-winning musical duo, Aterciopelados take the stage with a fusion of rock and Latin American sounds. T
his iconic Colombian band will perform over two decades of hits with legendary musicians Macaco, León Larregui, Goyo (Chocquibtown) and Catalina García (Monsieur Periné). This exciting concert is presented by Latincouver in celebration of Latin American Heritage Month.
Don’t miss this live performance at The Centre in Vancouver on October 13. Tickets available on Ticketmaster at $65 – $180.