Davie Village Bakery has only been opened for a short time, but it has quickly become a local favourite.

Located in the heart of Vancouver, this bake shop is a must-visit for those with a sweet tooth or those who appreciate delicious and authentic European pastries.

1 Year Anniversary Party

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, the bakery is hosting a party on Saturday, May 27th, from 8 am to 2 pm.

Guests can drop by and enjoy free food, including some of the bakery’s most notable items. It’s the perfect opportunity to sample their menu and discover new favourites.

Their popular gelato will also be available for purchase.

But the bakery isn’t just about delicious treats. Its team is committed to giving back to the community by accepting food and money donations for the West End Food Bank.

This is a great way to support a local charity while enjoying some of the best baked goods in town.

Davie Village Bakery

This bakery is known for its stuffed cream puffs and donuts, which come in a variety of flavors and are a staple for locals and tourists alike.

Their baklava is another favorite, featuring layers of flaky pastry, honey, and chopped nuts. If you’re in the mood for something savory, try their double-baked croissants, which are buttery, crispy, and stuffed with cheese, ham, or vegetables.

The bakery also offers coffee, tea, and gelato, making it the perfect spot for a lazy afternoon or a post-dinner treat.

Whether you’re stopping by for a quick bite or planning a special date, the bakery has something for everyone.

You can find it at 1216 Davie Street in downtown Vancouver. You can also visit them on Instagram for a peek at their drool-worthy menu.

