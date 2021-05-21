People Are Loving This New Japanese ‘Car Hop’ Drive-In Dining Service

A Richmond eatery has just launched a new “car hop” service where people can dine from the comfort of their own vehicles. It just might be the smartest thing ever, especially during these COVID times.
Yuu Japanese Tapas is offering the fun drive-in dining service, as indoor dining remains off-limits in the province.
Guests just have to pull up in front of the restaurant, turn on their hazard lights, call 604-214-7722 to place their order and wait for their food to be served.
There are different trays that are customizable to fit each customer’s specific vehicle to ensure they have a comfortable dining experience.
It’s basically like the good old days when people would flock to the iconic White Spot drive-in for a legendary burger and shake.
The restaurant is all about ramen, bento boxes, hot pot, Donburi rice bowls and other Japanese favourites. Find it at the Continental Shopping Centre.
Yuu Japanese Tapas
Where: #1118-3779 Sexsmith Road, Richmond
