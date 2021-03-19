This Is What The World’s First Space Hotel Will Look Like

An epic new hotel is coming in 2027 and it is quite literally out of this world.

It will be the world’s very first space hotel, located (you-guessed-it) in outer space.

According to Travel & Leisure, the new accommodation will feature a gourmet restaurant and bar, entertainment centre and gymnasium.

Voyager Station

It will be able to accommodate up to 280 guests and 112 crew members. And people will even be able to purchase villas there as a vacation home.

Voyager Station is one of three space hotels that are currently in the works, so this might just be the way of the future.

Voyager Station will be built to resemble a Ferris wheel, that will spin in order to simulate gravity in its pods.

While that concept may seem slightly unworldly to a typical traveller, many of the hotel’s amenities will be pretty much like any hotel on earth.

Orbital Assembly’s Voyager Station is slated to begin construction in 2026 and it will open to guests sometime in 2027.

As for the price, be prepared to shell out approximately $5 million for a few day stay.

