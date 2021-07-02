Langley recently listed a state of the art luxurious horse-riding venue plus home that is beautiful beyond measure.

If you’ve always dreamed of having a pony, this beautiful property in Campbell Valley will take your breath away. Imagine living on a massive 8.6 acre property that includes an Equestrian Centre that rivals any facility across the globe.

Here Are A Few Numbers To Start With: Location : 658 200 St, Langley, B.C.

Year Built: 2011

Sale Price : $16,980,000

Lot Size: 8.62 Acres

Property Size: 4,936 sq-ft The Highpoint Equestrian Center is located in South Langley. It’s currently a full service boarding stable with amenities for riders and their families. They also host international clinicians, dressage shows, and a multitude of private and community events. The Centre includes a fitness centre, clubhouse bar & lounge with entertaining space, and indoor viewing areas with 75 bleacher seats. As well as storage barns, a 20+ stall horse barn with washing stations, lounges & three rings, and a caretaker’s residence with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Take A Closer Look At This Langley Facility: For more information check out the listing on this Langley facility located at 658 200 St, Langley, B.C. For more amazing homes in Metro Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.