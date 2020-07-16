Woman Fined For Leaving Her Dog In Hot Car For The Second Time

A Delta woman has been issued a $200 ticket for leaving a small dog in a hot car with the window barely cracked open. But it isn’t the first time this woman has done it, said police.

The incident happened this past Tuesday. Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said police received a call about a dog left in the car in a mall parking lot.

When the police tracked down the owner of the car, they found out the woman had done this before.

The sun is here – and so is our reminder not to leave kids or pets unattended in hot vehicles. Officers were called yesterday to a dog left in the front seat, with the window open just a crack. Unfortunately the owner had done this before 🙄 so she got a $200 ticket. pic.twitter.com/9KlQBPz4PP — Delta Police (@deltapolice) July 15, 2020

Leykauf is reminding the public that children and pets can overheat easily when left in a hot car. She said this shouldn’t be new information.

BCSPCA has also reminded people of the consequences from leaving your pet behind.

