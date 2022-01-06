Set your timers, and get your cameras ready – the first full moon of 2022 will rise this month.

Before the end of the month, people across Metro Vancouver will be treated to a full “Wolf Moon” which should be a spectacular sight.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full Wolf Moon will reach its peak illumination at 6:48 PM PST, on Monday, January 17. However it will won’t be visible until after sunset. So viewing will be best at night, as you probably expected.

For those wondering, January’s astronomical event is called the Wolf Moon because wolf packs were often heard howling hungrily outside villages amid the cold and deep snows of midwinter.

Full Wolf Moon

When the full moons travels under the Northern half of the Earth’s shadow, it produces a total lunar eclipse. When this happens the moon is also also at its closest distance to Earth, making it a “Super moon.”

A couple of years ago, the full wolf moon coincided with a total lunar eclipse, and the dazzling astral event was known as the “super blood wolf moon.” It was a stunning sight to say the least.

Viewing The Full Moon

It’s suggested to try to get away from the city lights to avoid light pollution which can obscure the clarity of the moon. While this may be good in remote areas, getting to a higher elevation will also provide the best viewing conditions.

And as always, cross your fingers for clear skies.

Will you be taking pictures?