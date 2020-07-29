Your Wireless Service Plans May Drop By 25% In Canada

You may soon see a drop in your wireless service plans, by as much as 25%.

The Federal Government is tracking the cost of phone plans across the country and have just released its quarterly report on prices.

This is in place to help the government find ways to cut costs back, as Canada’s phone prices are among the most expensive in the world.

To cut costs, Bell, Telus and Rogers are expected to lower their prices in the next two years. If they don’t comply, the federal government will introduce regulations to increase competition in the market to help reduce these prices.

Amid the pandemic, phone companies have been offering unlimited data to help with social distancing.

