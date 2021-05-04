Popular American Restaurant Wingstop Might Be Opening in Vancouver Soon

Have you heard of Wingstop? The popular American chain, made famous by Rick Ross’s obsession with lemon pepper chicken wings, is coming to Canada.

The brand has announced that they are opening 100 Wingstop locations in Canada. It’s an exciting year for chicken lovers, as more American fast food restaurants seem to be entering the Canadian market.

Wingstop has blown up in terms of popularity, 2020 marked 17 straight years of increasing sales growth charting about $2 billion.

Although all 100 locations have not been detailed, the first of the stores will start off in Toronto, Ontario. Stores will expand from that point, and it can be expected that Vancouver (as most things) will come some time after.

Nicolas Boudet, president of international at Wingstop, said the following, “we currently see Wingstop addressing a need in the Canadian market with our unique brand positioning and product offering and believe this is a market where we can replicate the success we’ve experienced in the U.S. based on Canadians’ appreciation and craving for bold flavor and high-quality product.”

Wingstop first started in Dallas Texas and became known as the “Wing Experts.”

It now has 1500 locations worldwide. Furthermore, they have been ranked as: Entrepreneur Magazine’s “150 Strongest-Growing Franchises” and “The World’s Best Franchises” (2020), Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Top 200 Restaurant Chains” (2020), and more.

The first Canadian store is expected to open in 2022, if there are no unexpected delays due to Canadian border regulations or closures due to the pandemic.

