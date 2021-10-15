These Windowless Planes Could Be The Future of Air Travel (PHOTOS)

Air travel may look exceptionally cool in the future.

Rosen Aviation has come up with an idea that can take flying to the next level, by creating renderings of windowless planes. They created the Maverick Project airplane cabin design and it has virtual windows.

Calling it “tomorrow’s technology” windowless planes will give a whole new experience to flying.

“The Maverick Project was born from trying to bring tomorrow’s technology into tomorrow’s plane,” says Lee Clark, Rosen Aviation’s senior VP for strategy.

Smart homes are already being integrated with modern technology, so why not smart planes? They want reimagine air travel by bringing in touchless controls, holograms and a sleek, futuristic aesthetic.

The company says that more than the design, it is about the passenger experience. They want to create an invisible technology.

Rosen Aviation has said that the project is designed working in a private jet. However they also plan to create a version for commercial use. This will be displayed at next year’s Airport Interiors Expo.

Virtual windows surround the plane. They incorporate augmented reality, some artificial intelligence, and give an immersive experience. These windows can show the world outside the aircraft using OLED screens. For example, if you are flying over mountains, the screen will show information about that landmark. It will be part of the entertainment on that flight.

“From an engineering perspective, virtual windows bring many, many benefits from structural integrity, to lightweight to aerodynamics,” says Clark.

The added touchless technology will also enhance the experience adding a more intuitive way of controlling things.

While the Maverick Project is still in the works and there are no hard dates set, the future of air travel sounds interesting.

