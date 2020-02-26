Winner winner chicken dinner! That’s what you’ll be saying when you head over to the newly-opened Win Win Chick-N.
They’ve opened another location on Main Street, offering up their signature fried chicken, mashed potatoes, fries and Filipino-style macaroni.
Their prices are super reasonable too, with a two-piece fried chicken snack costing $7.99, which includes a leg and thigh with fries, dinner roll or mashed potatoes. Or opt for a 10-piece fried chicken for $22.98.
Their other eatery is in Richmond at 12160 First Avenue and we’re sure happy to have an option in Vancouver now.
Win Win Chick-N New Location
When: Open now! Hours TBA
Where: 8197 Main Street, Vancouver
