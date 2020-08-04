Nearly 100 Wildfires Sparked In B.C. Over The Long Weekend

It seems the cold start to summer may not have helped B.C., as the province saw 94 wildfires over the long weekend.

There are currently 42 wildfires burning, all of which are in the southern half of the province. The fire danger rating in most areas is listed as “high” or “extreme.”

“It’s been a little busy,” said Coastal Fire Centre information officer Dorothe Jakobsen to CTV News. “We (had) some good lightning storms blow through on Friday, which gave us 13 new lightning fires at least.”

Near Nanaimo, 48 firefighters and two helicopters are battling a 16 hectare Green Mountain fire. That may have been sparked by lightning on Friday.

In the Okanagan alone, there are 15 new wildfires that started over the weekend by lightning.

Meanwhile, on the southwest side of Harrison Lake is a suspected human-caused fire, which is burning out of control. Crews are using heavy equipment and four helicopters to fight the fire, which is estimated to be five hectares.

