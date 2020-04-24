The Whitecaps Are Selling Face Masks To Help Rescue The Vancouver Aquarium

As the Vancouver Aquarium is on the verge of closing permanently, an unlikely source is pitching in to help.

Vancouver Whitecaps are selling made-in-B.C. masks, with funds going toward keeping the aquarium afloat.

The aquarium closed its doors March 17th and have since lost millions of dollars, amid the pandemic. The centre began asking for donations last week and have since raised more than $600,000.

But to keep treading water during this time, they will need a lot more to keep going.

“It is devastating to imagine that the Vancouver Aquarium may cease to exist, but that is the reality we are fighting against,” said Ocean Wise President and CEO Lasse Gustavsson in a news release. “We have done everything in our power to reduce costs, but we still have more than 70,000 animals that need expert care.”

Whitecaps Masks

The Whitecaps are selling “high-performance athletic face masks,” with all net proceeds going toward the Stanley Park facility.

The masks come in different sizes and styles and are available to purchase through the Vancouver Aquarium’s online gift shop.

“It truly does take a village in a crisis like this, and importantly we are producing the masks locally to support local manufacturers and workers,” said Whitecaps FC CEO Mark Pannes.

Masks will start shipping out by the first week of May.

