Here’s What a $5.3M Home On The White Rock Beach Waterfront Looks Like (PHOTOS)

For gorgeous waterfront views and a modern home, you won’t need to look any further than this White Rock piece of real estate.

For $5.3 million, this luxurious contemporary residence features an open concept house design.

The house also comes with a massive walk-in closet and waterfront views from the soaker tub and shower. The lower floor has resort-like features, including a wine cellar, wet bar and media room.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location: 14489 Marine Drive, Surrey, B.C.

Year Built: 2020

Sale Price: $5,300,000

Interior: 5,830 square-feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a peek inside:

