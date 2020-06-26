Here’s What a $5.3M Home On The White Rock Beach Waterfront Looks Like (PHOTOS)

For gorgeous waterfront views and a modern home, you won’t need to look any further than this White Rock piece of real estate.
For $5.3 million, this luxurious contemporary residence features an open concept house design.
The house also comes with a massive walk-in closet and waterfront views from the soaker tub and shower. The lower floor has resort-like features, including a wine cellar, wet bar and media room.
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
- Location: 14489 Marine Drive, Surrey, B.C.
- Year Built: 2020
- Sale Price: $5,300,000
- Interior: 5,830 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 7
And here’s a peek inside:
