This is what a $6.4M White Rock Home With Sweeping Ocean Views Looks Like

This White Rock mansion is one that looks like it came out of a magazine.
Architecturally designed and custom-built, this home has large open areas and stunning ocean views at every level of this house.
Features include a 2,446 sq-ft deck, a 15′ x 50′ grand foyer with 35′ & 22′ high ceilings, a lap pool with ice bathrooms, a huge garage (enough to fit an RV) and a putting green. Aside from that there are also some knick-knacks that are luxury to say the least: Control 4, wok kitchen, deluxe kitchen with high-end appliances, an elevator, sauna, gym, theatre, wet bar, and more!
If you love the White Rock area, this mansion speaks to the beauty of the area.
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
- Location: 14833 Hardie Avenue, Surrey
- Year Built: 2016
- Sale Price: $6,380,000
- Interior: 9,443 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 8
A Closer Look At This White Rock Mansion:
Learn more about this listing at 14833 Hardie Avenue here.
