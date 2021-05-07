This is what a $6.4M White Rock Home With Sweeping Ocean Views Looks Like

This White Rock mansion is one that looks like it came out of a magazine.

Architecturally designed and custom-built, this home has large open areas and stunning ocean views at every level of this house.

Features include a 2,446 sq-ft deck, a 15′ x 50′ grand foyer with 35′ & 22′ high ceilings, a lap pool with ice bathrooms, a huge garage (enough to fit an RV) and a putting green. Aside from that there are also some knick-knacks that are luxury to say the least: Control 4, wok kitchen, deluxe kitchen with high-end appliances, an elevator, sauna, gym, theatre, wet bar, and more!

If you love the White Rock area, this mansion speaks to the beauty of the area.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 14833 Hardie Avenue, Surrey

: 14833 Hardie Avenue, Surrey Year Built : 2016

: 2016 Sale Price : $6,380,000

: $6,380,000 Interior : 9,443 sq-ft

: 9,443 sq-ft Bedrooms : 5

: 5 Bathrooms: 8

A Closer Look At This White Rock Mansion:

