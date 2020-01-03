One of the world’s most scenic bungee jumping sites is right in our backyard, in Whistler, British Columbia.

The site is “surrounded by basalt column cliffs and old growth forest, combined with the breathtaking peak of Black Tusk in the background.”

Adrenaline junkies get to jump 160 ft down towards the glacier-blue Cheakamus River, taking in the astounding views on the way down.

Locals consistently vote the experience as the most extreme activity in Whistler, and it’s not hard to see why.

The Whistler Bungee experience costs $140 for first-timers, but after that you’re considered a member, which brings the price down to $80 for future trips.

The Whistler bungee jumping experience is available year-round, but bookings must be made online.

Whistler Bungee

Where: 4314 Main St #19, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4

Admission: $140 (First-Timers) / $80

