7 Romantic Airbnbs For A Winter Wonderland Getaway In Whistler

Dreaming of a romantic winter wonderland getaway not too far away from the city? Look no further than Whistler.

At just two hours away from Vancouver, couples can trade in the hustle and bustle of city life for a cozy stay in the mountains.

Winter Wonderland Whistler Airbnbs

Guest suite in cozy cabin

For a longer stay, book out this quaint guest suite in a cozy cabin that can sleep up to two guests with one bed and one bath. The bright and airy suite comes fully furnished and features brand-new appliances, as well as heated flooring to keep you warm after a day on the slopes.

It’s mere minutes away from the bustling Whistler Village and the luxurious Scandinave Spa. Keep in mind, this airbnb is designed for a minimum stay of 28 nights, so it’s for those looking to get away for an extended period of time or who work remotely.

Cost: Approximately $3,500 per month

Ski-in/ski-out designer townhouse

Escape to this ski-in/ski-out townhouse right on Blackcomb Mountain. It can sleep up to eight guests with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The airbnb features everything you need for a cozy getaway, with a private hot tub, in-floor heating and a wood-burning fireplace.

It also has free parking, a fully-equipped kitchen and a BBQ for entertaining or creating a romantic meal for two. As an additional perk of booking your stay, guests will receive a 45% discount on ski and snowboard rentals through their affiliate.

Cost: Approximately $987 per night

A-Frame chalet

Get cozy in this A-Frame that can sleep up to five guests with three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It’s been completely updated with modern furnishings, including a wood-burning stove and a walkout basement for all your skis, bikes and gears.

It also offers incredible views of Wedge Mountain from the dining table that really add to the whole ambience. The fully furnished home is available for medium to long-term rentals, with a minimum of a one month stay.

Cost: Approximately $4,416 per month

Queen boho studio

Enjoy a stay at this charming studio that can sleep two guests with one bathroom. The renovated space is perfect for those weekend escapes for couples. It features a kitchenette equipped with a stove/oven, fridge, microwave and coffee maker.

Spend the morning sipping on a cup of coffee on the private balcony and end the day curled up in front of the gas fireplace. The airbnb is right in the heart of Whistler Village and is within walking distance to the slopes, shops, library and a free shuttle bus.

Cost: Approximately $342 per night



Main Street loft

Discover this adorable studio loft that can sleep up to two guests with two beds and one bath. The newly renovated loft space features high ceilings and a patio with mountain views. There’s also free parking and access to a shared hot tub.

This gem is centrally located, right on Main Street in the Marketplace area of Whistler Village North. It’s super close to grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, bars and several shops. It’s also just a 10 minute walk to the gondola and one minute away from Olympic Plaza.

Cost: Approximately $535 per night

Cute studio with hot tub

Relax at this quaint studio that can sleep up to four guests with two bedrooms and one bathroom right in the hub of Whistler Village. It has everything you need for a comfortable stay, with a king-size bed and a queen-size sofa bed.

It also has a shared hot tub, private balcony and an electric fireplace. Access the slopes by foot and all the amenities you can think of, like coffee shops, a grocery store, restaurants and more.

Cost: Approximately $287 per night



Pinnacle Ridge home



Feel right at home at this sprawling space in the Pinnacle Ridge neighbourhood. It can sleep up to 12 guests with six bedrooms, seven beds and 5.5 baths. The airbnb features a custom-built kitchen, modern furniture and a cozy fireplace.

Guests can take advantage of a hot tub, a 70” TV and two decks. The property also offers true ski/out access, which is perfect for couples looking to get in some skiing during their time in Whistler.

Cost: Approximately $1,357 per night

