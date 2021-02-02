Whatafood’s New Deep-fried Pastries Will Transport Your Tastebuds To Brazil

One of Metro Vancouver’s top street food destinations is offering an all-new snack that will transport you to Brazil.

WhataFood is introducing what it calls ‘Whatabites’ which are essentially bite-size deep-fried pastries. They’re made with a chewy dough and then stuffed with chicken, cheese, cod fish and more.

RELATED:

Metro Vancouverites will now be able to sink their teeth into these savoury bites that have been made popular in Brazil.

The New Westminster food cart is also making them available to order for pick-up or delivery through Skip The Dishes, DoorDash, Fantuan, Uber Eats and Ritual.

Whatabite Line-Up

Coxinha

This traditional Brazilian pastry is like a chicken croquette—crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside and filled with delicious chicken.

Cod Poppers

To make these poppers, dry-salted cod is prepared and mixed with the dough to form the spheres. The result is a pastry bursting with flavour.

Cheese Poppers

Delicious little spheres filled with melted cheese (what could be better?!).

Smoked Sausage and Cheese Poppers

Deep-fried poppers that are filled with mozzarella cheese and smoked sausage.

Pig In A Blanket

Sausage pieces tucked into a layer of dough and then fried until golden.

Ham & Cheese Poppers

Try these deep-fried poppers filled with a mix of mozzarella cheese and shredded ham.

WhatAFood

When: Open everyday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Where: Their vendor can be found at Unit 255-800 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster or you can order through one of their delivery partner apps: Skip The Dishes, DoorDash, Fantuan, Uber Eats or Ritual.

For more tasty eats in Vancouver, head to our Food section.