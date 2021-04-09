Living in the lap of luxury & relaxation. That is what oozes from this stunning West Vancouver mansion.

The fully Mediterranean-inspired luxury home is marked as one of the finest homes in all of West Vancouver. The views of the ocean alone is exquisite, but the aquatic features are what makes this home really stand out.

It comes with its own health & wellness wing which contains a massage room and gym. There is a 4-Seasons inspired outdoor space which as a kitchen, gorgeous infinity pool, jacuzzi, steam and a massive tropical aquarium that towers 27ft (that is 11,000L). Other cool features include an elevator, remote blinds and a separate quarters for staff.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 2919 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver

: 2919 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver Year Built : 2015

: 2015 Sale Price : $22,000,000

: $22,000,000 Interior : 8,011 sq-ft

: 8,011 sq-ft Bedrooms : 7

: 7 Bathrooms: 11

A Closer Look At This West Vancouver Luxury Home:

