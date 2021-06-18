This $15M West Vancouver Home Is the Ultimate Baller Pad

There is not much that can be said about this West Vancouver home, other than it truly mimics a “celebrity lifestyle.”

Listed as a “world-class residence” this mansion comes with stunning views of Lions Gate and Stanley Park.

What is truly exciting is the large living spaces with luxury imported materials from all over the world. From the Italian marble floors and fireplace, to the German gourmet and WOK kitchen and grand spiral staircase.

The in-house recreation though is what makes this a place you never want to leave.

The interior features a wet bar, wine tasting room, gym, sauna, and hot tub spa/swirl pool. While the outdoor area includes a large pool, putting green and a play area. What’s more, there is a completely separate suite with another kitchen for your guests or nanny.

Yes, this home has it all. Here is a look inside.

Here Are Some Numbers To Get You Started:

Address: 815 King Georges Way, West Vancouver, B.C

Year Built: 2019

2019 Sale Price: $14,800,000

$14,800,000 Interior: 9,765 sq-ft

9,765 sq-ft Bedrooms: 4

4 Bathrooms: 7

A Closer Look At West Vancouver Home:

