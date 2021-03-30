One Of The World’s Most Popular Trails Is In BC & It’s Finally Reopening

Finally some good news for outdoor enthusiasts. One of the most popular trails in the world (that also happens to be in beautiful BC) is set to reopen this summer.

Much like most everything else, Vancouver Island’s scenic West Coast Trail closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several businesses rely on the tourism generated from people drawn to the area to take on the 75-kilometre stretch.

RELATED: This Hike Leads You To A Secret Mountain Swing With Panoramic Views

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katarina Kaempfe (@katarinakaempfe)

But now the massive trail will reopen to Canadian hikers and overnight visitors from June 4 to Sept. 30.

Parks Canada announced all three access points will be available during this time, including: Port Renfrew (Gordon River Trailhead), Bamfield (Pachena Trailhead) and Nitinaht Village.

Reservations will open on April 30 at 8 a.m. to Canadian visitors only.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @embrassetheunknown

Of course, several COVID-19 measures will be in place. Visitors to the area are being asked to follow all guidelines outlined by public health officials and obey local community protocols as well.

Smaller First Nation communities located throughout the route may not be welcoming visitors, so it’s imperative that people plan their trip accordingly beforehand.

You Might Also Like:

West Coast Trail

When: Reopens to Canadian overnight visitors June 4 to Sept. 30, 2021

Where: Hikers can check out the website to make their reservation.

For more outdoorsy things to do in BC, be sure to check out our Travel & Outdoors section.