These Seaside Condos Are Only 19 Minutes From Vancouver and Start at Just $300K

Located less than 20 minutes away from Vancouver, Tsawwassen is a hidden gem with pleasant weather and affordable real estate. The community offers the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the peacefulness of suburban life. If you’re looking for an affordable and comfortable place to call home in Tsawwassen, look no further than West Coast Estates Condominium Collection.

The West Coast Estates master-planned community features three four-story buildings with 127 homes, ranging from studios starting at $300,000 to two-bedroom and den homes starting from under $600,000.

The affordable pricing of these condos in a seaside community with entertainment, great shopping, and restaurants within walking distance is simply unheard of in Metro Vancouver.

As a result, it’s no surprise that 50% of the units have already been sold.

The Homes

The interiors range from 353 to 879 square feet and feature an understated elegance with contemporary details such as large windows, over-height ceilings, wide plank laminate flooring, spa-inspired bathrooms with semi-frameless showers, and generous balconies with either stunning ocean or mountain views.

The kitchens are a chef’s delight, with Energy Star stainless steel appliances, sleek flat-paneled and Shaker door cabinetry, quartz countertops, and ceramic tile backsplash.

The community also boasts common meeting places for all residents to gather while enjoying the outdoors. There will be two new parks and greenway connectors linking to 66 km of trails along the beautiful seaside coastline. In addition, there’s a children’s playground and pickleball courts.

Location

The Executive Group’s master plan also focuses on building a sense of accessibility.

The prime location is perfectly positioned, with quick and convenient access to major routes, making it only 15 minutes to Richmond, 19 minutes to Vancouver, and 25 minutes to the Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

The world-class Tsawwassen Springs golf course and resort are also just two minutes away, making it a golfer’s paradise.

West Coast Estates Availability

Although the row homes are sold out, West Coast Estates still has a few gorgeous townhomes and single-family homes available, which are move-in ready later this year.

The sales center and vignette are located at 2008 Osprey Drive, Tsawwassen, open daily from 11 to 4 p.m.

Book your private appointment today by calling (604) 800-9099, emailing [email protected] or visiting their website.

Completion is slated for mid-2025.

This is branded content brought to you by Executive Group Development. For more stories like this, visit our Real Estate section.