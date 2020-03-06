Expect to See Sun, Rain and Some Snow In This Weekend’s Weather Forecast

If you thought winter was over in Vancouver, think again: the weather forecast predicts some snow for this weekend.

But on the bright side, Vancouverites can enjoy a sunny Friday, as the city will see clear skies and eight degree temperatures.

RELATED: 44 Things To Do & See Across Metro Vancouver This March

By Saturday morning however, we are expected to get a mix of snow and showers. Temperatures will drop to two degrees before it picks up to five degrees that afternoon.

The Weather Network predicts a chance of showers that afternoon, but mostly sun.

By Sunday morning, we’ll see a chance of showers again all day and temperatures will vary between two and six degrees.

So enjoy the sunny weather, while we wait for spring to actually arrive. For things to do this weekend, check out our weekend guide.

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.