Will This Weekend’s Forecast + New Fines Keep Vancouverites Inside?

With the forecast predicting rain combined with new fines in place, Vancouverites may just stay inside this weekend.

From Friday morning to Sunday evening, the city can expect to see up to 80 millimetres of rain.

Temperatures will stay somewhat higher, however, as Friday will sit at about seven degrees, according to The Weather Network.

Meanwhile, Saturday and Sunday will see an average of 10 degrees each day.

Saturday will be particularly wet, with up to 40 millimetres of rain from morning to night. The forecast predicts Sunday will get 10-15 millimetres of rain, with some sun.

This may make it easier for Vancouverites to stay home and self-isolate, as opposed to last weekend.

The city saw many people out enjoying the sun last week, gathering at parks and beaches and even throwing parties.

Photos of English Bay in #Vancouver 2 nights ago a friend sent. Definitely NOT #socialdistancing. These lrg groups can't all be from the same home or close friends/family.@LMDRCMP, @VancouverPD should be patrolling parks/beaches, no? Reminding ppl at LEAST @adriandix pic.twitter.com/UmUtYTyseD — Kate Bouchard (@mskathrynanne) March 20, 2020

Here are the people of Vancouver, engaging in social distancing on Kitsilano Beach yesterday afternoon, after mayor said he would declare a state of emergency. Read all about it. And seriously Vancouver. Get with the fricking program. https://t.co/mmBbdYI5NA pic.twitter.com/4LhLwJYALd — Ian Young (@ianjamesyoung70) March 19, 2020

In order to stop people from defying the social-distancing rule, Vancouverites may face fines of up to $1,000. Many public places have closed, as well as parking lots for areas with high traffic.

And remember, BC Liquor Stores are now closed on Sundays, so get your beer today or tomorrow.

