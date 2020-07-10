Vancouverites can expect to get some sunny and warm days this weekend, but still, the weather won’t be consistent.

According to Environment Canada, the city will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high of 22 degrees. The UV index is sitting at eight, so you may need some sunscreen.

However, that will change by Saturday as the city is expected to get showers, with a high of 19 degrees. That will lower overnight to 13 degrees, but things will brighten up again by Sunday.

The forecast predicts it will be 20 degrees Sunday with pure sunny skies. That weather will continue on into the week, so hopefully there will be less rainy days ahead.

Vancouver has yet to experience an actual summer, but The Weather Network’s July forecast promises more consistent weather by mid-to-late July. If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the weather forecast, check out our weekend guide.

