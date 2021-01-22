Get those snow boots out. If you were wishing for a ‘real’ winter this weekend may actually listen.

Environment Canada is predicting up to 5cm of snow in Metro Vancouver.

A special weather statement was issued to say that areas of the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast, central coast and sections of Vancouver Island will see some snow.

The forecast is calling for snowfall to start on Saturday night and continue well into Sunday. It’s being said that by Sunday afternoon the snow may also be mixed with rain in some areas.

There may also be a mix of rain and snow next Thursday.

While Metro Vancouver may see up to 5cm, some areas on Vancouver Island may see up to 15cm. Looks like the weather predictions for this winter have been right so far.

Be sure to bundle up, overnight the temperature is expected to be the coldest, dipping down to -3 C.

