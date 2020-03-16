This Week’s Weather Forecast Calls for Mostly Sunny Skies

Although half of Vancouver may be cooped up in self-quarantine, at least we’ll be able to look out the window at blue skies.

This week’s weather forecast calls for mostly sun with temperatures breaking the double digits.

While Monday starts off with two degrees in the morning, temperatures will reach 10 degrees by the afternoon.

Tuesday morning will also be pretty cold at one degree, before it gets up to 10 in the afternoon. That day will see a mix of sun and clouds.

The Weather Network calls for pure sunny days back on Wednesday with 10 degrees yet again.

And while Thursday and Friday are expected to have more of a mix of sun and clouds, Vancouverites can expect to feel the warmth with 11 degrees.

So, hopefully there’s a chance to go out and enjoy it this week’s weather forecast. It looks like spring is finally on its way.

